Two Alamance County puppies hit by car, third given a home

Deputies also found a pink laundry hamper with a blue sheet with dog food inside on the side of the road.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to a sad scene on Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Animal Control Division responded to a call referring to animals that were abandoned on the side of the road at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Deputies found two Yorkshire Terrier puppies dead on the 6600 block of Whitney Road from allegedly being struck by a vehicle.

Deputies were informed of a third puppy in the area. Luckily, deputies found the puppy and were able to find her a good home.

Alamance County deputies are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the Animal Control Division at 336-570-6302.

