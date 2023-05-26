Movie theater evacuated after moviegoers say they heard gunshots in Alamance Crossing, Burlington police say

Burlington police officers closed six theaters and found no evidence of damage to property or shots fired.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Burlington movie theater was evacuated Friday night after law enforcement received reports of possible gunshots going off in the theater, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department said around 7:45 p.m., an off-duty deputy working security at the Alamance Crossing shopping center was approached by multiple people that claimed they heard gunshots at the Carousel Cinemas.

The Burlington Police Department, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, quickly responded to the scene.

Moviegoers reported hearing loud bangs and noises that they perceived to be gunshots coming from one of the movie theaters. As several groups began to leave the theaters and the building quickly, police said there was some panic, however, there were no injuries.

Officers said they closed six theaters and found no evidence of damage to property or shots fired.

Investigators said they interviewed several theater patrons and worked with Carousel Cinema management to clear the building and resume operations.

Police said at this time, there is no active threat and the Cinema has reopened all of its theaters.

The Burlington Police Department wanted to share the following message after responding to the scene:

Burlington Police Department would like to thank the agencies that assisted us with this call for service and the many patrons that alerted officers to the potential threat. It is important that community members continue to call and share if they hear shots fired. See something, say something.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

