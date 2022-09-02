Alamance Regional Medical Center to get help from National Guard

The National Guard will be deployed at Alamance Regional through Friday, March 4.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Regional Medical Center is getting assistance from the North Carolina National Guard. Starting Thursday, 25 guard members will start performing basic clinical and administrative duties like checking vital signs, COVID-19 testing, and patient check-ins.

Cone Health submitted an application for additional help to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in January. State partners determined that Alamance Regional showed a need for assistance as the only hospital in a county with a disproportionately high number of COVID-19 cases.

"Our frontline workers have been working very hard and this provides some support and some aid to help them gather themselves and get some respite," said Alamance Regional President Mark Gordon.