GRAHAM, NC -- Alamance County high school students are safe, after a scary ride to school Friday morning.

Master Trooper Brandon Baker with the NC State Highway Patrol said it received a call at 7:19 a.m. about an overturned school bus on Jim Minor Road near Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham.

Baker explained 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver, Frankie Burnett, overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment.

No students were transported to the hospital, despite some minor injuries reported. WFMY News 2 did find one parent who took their child to the hospital to be checked out.

PHOTOS | Bus Rollovers With 12 Southern Alamance High

PHOTOS | Bus Rollovers With 12 Southern Alamance High School Students Onboard 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment. (Photo: Scott McGowan) 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment. (Photo: Scott McGowan) 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment. (Photo: Scott McGowan) 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment. (Photo: Scott McGowan) 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment. (Photo: Scott McGowan) 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment. (Photo: Scott McGowan) 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment. (Photo: Scott McGowan) 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment. (Photo: Scott McGowan)

The driver was charged with failure to maintain lane.

© 2018 WFMY