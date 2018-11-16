GRAHAM, NC -- Alamance County high school students are safe, after a scary ride to school Friday morning.

Master Trooper Brandon Baker with the NC State Highway Patrol said it received a call at 7:19 a.m. about an overturned school bus on Jim Minor Road near Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham.

Baker explained 12 students were on board the bus and heading to Southern Alamance High School, when the bus's wheel dropped off of the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the bus rolled over into an embankment.

No students were transported to the hospital, despite some minor injuries reported.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

