GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance County has extended the deadline for people to register to be apart of this year's Veteran's Day parade.



They say the extension is to give veterans and groups as much time as possible to take part. The new deadline is Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Veterans Services Director, Tammy Crawford says "We invite all our residents to attend the parade. We want to show our support for our wonderful veterans."



The 6th annual parade will take place in Downtown Graham at 10 am on Saturday, November 9th.

If you're looking to register, click here. Or call 336 570-2361 or 336-570-6764.

