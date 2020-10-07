North Carolina county sets alcohol, food cutoff for virus

Officials in Orange County said Thursday that restaurants, private clubs will be closed for onsite consumption of food and beverages at 10 p.m. beginning Friday.

A North Carolina county has set a cutoff for restaurant dining and alcohol sales in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Officials in Orange County announced on Thursday that restaurants and private clubs will be closed for onsite consumption of food and beverages at 10 p.m. beginning Friday.

The county also says restaurants may continue drive through, delivery, and pick-up services after 10 p.m. as long as there is no onsite consumption of food and beverages.

Penny Rich, chairman of the Orange County Commissioners, says the county's COVID-19 cases have tripled since Memorial Day, and the measures enacted will help protect the community.