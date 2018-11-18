ASHEBORO, NC (WFMY) -- State Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents orchestrated a raid on a business that was operating illegal gaming machines.

In the raid, ALE confiscated about two dozen gaming machines from the Lucky Day Skill Games & Fish Tables, located on 1200 N. Fayetteville Street.

Related: Burlington Police Seize 90 Illegal Gambling Machines From 'Winner's World'

“The gambling themed machines found inside included financial wagers, elements of chance, and the lure of winning cash,” said Chris Poole, head of ALE’s Gaming Unit. “These are all elements of illegal gambling devices according to North Carolina laws.”

The Asheboro Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, and a member of Homeland Security all took part in the raid of the gambling business.

ALE intends to conduct similar operations across the state. On Nov. 5, special agents confiscated machines at several retail outlets in Anson County.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY