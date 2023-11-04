Alcohol-related deaths rising faster among women than men

CDC researchers found that while men are more likely to die from alcohol, the gender gap is closing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rate of alcohol-related death is rising faster among women than men.

CDC researchers found that while men are more likely to die from alcohol, the gender gap is closing.



Exactly why is still unclear, but researchers say more women are drinking alcohol, especially in the wake of the pandemic where depression and anxiety skyrocketed.

so what is considered too much? Excessive drinking in women is considered as having more than four drinks in one sitting.



And there are some key warning signs, including being unable to limit alcohol consumption and feeling anxious without drinking for a short amount of time.



Doctors say this could all lead to long-term health effects like liver disease and decreased fertility.

