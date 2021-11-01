New ALDI store coming to Clemmons

The supermarket chain will open a new store at 2455 Market Center Dr. this Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A new ALDI is opening this month in Clemmons.

According to the company, ALDI operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of next year.

“We are excited to open our first ALDI location in Clemmons. What local shoppers will notice is high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every aisle of the store, every day,” Krysta Cearley, Salisbury regional vice president for ALDI said.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We look forward to serving Clemmons customers for many years to come,” Cearley said.

