1 adult, 1-year-old child missing in Alexander County; 4 people found dead

Alexander County authorities are searching for them after floodwaters swept across the area.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are missing, including a 1-year-old child, and four people were killed in Alexander County after heavy rain led to flash flooding across the Carolinas Thursday morning.

Earlier in the day, authorities were searching for three adults and one child at the Hiddenite Family Campground, but their efforts resulted in the discovery of two bodies by Thursday afternoon, bringing the total death toll at that location to three.

Bowman confirmed an adult was found dead in a camper at the campground after the storm passed. The deceased person on the campground has not been identified at this time.

One additional person died in a car crash nearby the campground due to a bridge outage and high water, a spokesperson for Alexander County said.

More than 30 people were rescued from rising floodwaters at the campground Thursday. At times, the floodwaters were as high as the houses' roofs, and multiple vehicles were fully submerged in the water. In total, there were nine water rescues performed by first responders in Alexander County.

"The water is still high, the rescue teams are still having a lot of trouble getting around," Bowman said. "This is a very unfortunate thing that's happened to Alexander County."

Bowman said the search and rescue mission will continue as long as the weather allows crews to work safely. He said he's unsure if they'll be able to continue their efforts after sundown.

Bowman said multiple roads in Alexander County have been damaged or washed out, with four roads being completely washed out, including Highway 16 at the intersection with Millersville Road. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich tweeted a photo of the washed-out intersection.

“Flooding Millersville RD, HWY 16

Road is washed out on Millersville, and Naster rd” https://t.co/myADmgZL8h pic.twitter.com/LkZNmhRVsN — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 12, 2020

"I was there all morning helping with traffic, and folks, even while I was standing there, we've seen people trying to go around the barricades," Bowman said. "These barricades are there for a reason. Not only for your protection, but for your vehicle's protection."