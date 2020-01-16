GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An armed and dangerous man has finally been caught.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says Alexander Gillett was arrested and is currently in the Guilford County jail.

Gillett has been wanted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office since last weekend after deputies said he assaulted his girlfriend after she refused to break into a home.

Before his arrest, Gillett was spotted Sunday in Greensboro. Documents revealed his most recent home address was listed at an apartment on Glenside Drive in Greensboro. WFMY News 2 also discovered, Gillett has a criminal record of habitual breaking and entering charges dating back to 2015. Gillett was wanted on numerous other charges in Guilford County including second-degree burglary, safecracking, second-degree kidnapping, and assault by strangulation.

