Bank of Oak Ridge temporarily closes all branches

It's not clear why the bank closed all of its branches and ITMs.

All Bank of Oak Ridge branches and ITMS were temporarily closed as of Friday afternoon, according to the bank's website.

The website's home page posted an alert that states "We love and appreciate our clients. Our branches and ITMs are temporarily closed. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We are diligently working to reopen. Please feel free to use Online Banking, Mobile Banking with Mobile Check Deposit, and ATMs with Deposits at all branch locations. We greatly appreciate your patience."

A call to the bank from WFMY News 2 went unanswered Friday afternoon although an outgoing voice message said the bank is open until 5 pm.

The bank's Facebook page didn't address the closure.

A WFMY News 2 viewer reached out asking why the bank had been closed for four days. The viewer said they were frustrated because they weren't getting any answers from the bank and wondered how they can get their money out of their accounts.