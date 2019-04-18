RALEIGH, N.C. — Despite, his hate for North Carolina barbecue The Late Show host, Stephen Colbert sure is showing our state a lot of love.

He might be taking a “kill them with kindness approach” here, but we’re so glad he did.

On Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper received a very large check from The Late Show at CBS. The show donated more than $412,000 to the North Carolina Community Foundation Inc Disaster Relief Fund. The money came from a portion of a book called, Whose Boat Is This Boat, produced by The Late Show at CBS.

The large check came with a special message to our state reading, “We all hope this will help the Carolinas recover from the disastrous weather of last fall.” It was also signed by Stephen Colbert.

Now if that just isn’t the most southern thing to do after making a rude comment.

Gov. Cooper tweeted out the check with the caption, “All barbecue jokes aside, a huge thank you to Stephen Colbert for donating a portion of the proceeds from his book to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.”

Recently, Stephen Colbert poked fun at North Carolina barbecue for the second time.

The comedian fired shots at the state’s precious pork during an interview with Wilkesboro native and actor, Zach Galifianakis last week on his show.

At one point, Colbert, who grew up in South Carolina, asks Galifianakis if he's a 'proud Tar Heel.'

"I'm more proud of being from North Carolina than you should be of being from South Carolina," Galifianakis said. The comedian and movie star then pressed Colbert about whether he was biased against North Carolina.

Colbert said he was quite fond of the state as a whole, but not a fan of the barbecue, which is typically served with vinegar in the eastern parts of the state.

"They're really mad at me down in North Carolina," Colbert said. "I love North Carolinians. I love the Outer Banks. I love the mountains. I love everything about North Carolina other than that damn vinegar stuff that y'all put on the barbecue."

"Perfectly fine, dry rub smoked barbecue and then you come in there and just p*** all over it with vinegar. What are you doing? What are you doing?"

Gov. Cooper tweeted Colbert saying, “Hey, Stephen Colbert, it’s an open invitation.”

WFMY News 2 even had fun with Colbert after he made such rude comments about our barbecue.

But all we can say is “Bless his heart,” and thank you for donating to the North Carolina Disaster Relief effort!