All cars returned back to a Greensboro automotive shop after they were reported stolen last week

The owner of Ramirez Automotive Shop said many people in the community and on social media stepped up and gave anonymous tips to police.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of Ramirez Automotive Shop told News 2 all of the cars stolen from his shop are now accounted for thanks to community tips.

Jose Ramirez said five of the cars that were stolen last week were found on Monticello Drive, but it wasn't until Friday the last car, a red corvette was found on Terrell Street.

"They were not scraped. It looks like they were used for more of a joy ride, than anything else but they were not in any way damaged or whatnot," said Jose Ramirez.

He said many people in the community and on social media stepped up and gave anonymous tips to police. While the stolen cars are now back, he said there are 33 keys that were stolen that still need to be replaced. They paid over $10,000 to replace them.

"Thankfully we have a locksmith that has been cutting keys a long time to help us replace the keys promptly," Ramirez said.