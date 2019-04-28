RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE Sunday, April 28 at 5:10 p.m.: The first of five cavers has been rescued after being trapped in the Cyclops Cave in Russell County, Va. Officials said a basket will be brought in to hoist the next caver out.

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, a group of six men went into Cyclops Cave around 7 p.m. Friday. The group planned on staying in the cave for an extended period of time.

Officials said the group began to experience issues with exhaustion and hypothermia on Saturday night.

"They were not prepared for the conditions of the cave," said Billy Chrimes, the search and rescue coordinator. "They didn't have a lot of extra food and water with them."

A 22-year-old man managed to escape from the cave and call 911 for help around 2 a.m. Sunday while his five friends remained trapped.

The trapped men, ranging in age from 35 to 59, are believed to be okay and uninjured inside Cyclops Cave, according to Russell County Emergency Management.

Emergency crews from around the state have been called in.

Chrimes said the rescue will take 8-12 hours as the cave passageway is extremely small and has horrible radio signal.

"This is a pretty extensive cave system," said Chrimes. "The cave has over seven miles of passage... but they're not very far in the cave."

The extended rescue is due to a precarious spot the men are in. They say there is a large, vertical ledge between the outside of the cave and the men. Rescuers will have to repel down the hole and pull each man out individually, according to the Russell County Sheriff's Office.

Initial responders have made contact with the group of five and have given them water and blankets.

Officials said all five people are OK at this time and are awaiting rescue teams.