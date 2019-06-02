ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle fire near Exit 145 on I-85 north/I-40 east in Alamance County closed a stretch of the highway Wednesday morning.

The North Carolina DOT says all lanes were initially closed due to the fire near the NC-49/Maple Avenue exit in Graham. As of 9:10 a.m., all lanes were clear.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a Chevrolet pickup truck caught fire for an unknown reason around 8 a.m. There were no injuries or other cars involved.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users