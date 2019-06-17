GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Police say all lanes of I-40 at Gallimore Dairy Road are now open. Two west bound lanes had been closed.

An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down multiple lanes of Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Monday.

The single-vehicle accident happened just west of Gallimore Dairy Road according to Greensboro Police. Two lanes (one eastbound, one westbound) are closed near NC 68 at mile marker 210. The driver is hurt but their injuries aren't serious.

Tractor-trailer overturns in Greensboro on Interstate 40.

WFMY

Around 2 p.m., traffic was reportedly at a standstill.

Three lanes were open and traffic was thick around 12:30 p.m. Hazmat crews are checking out oil spills and possibly cargo. Greensboro Police haven't confirmed what the truck was carrying.

It's not known when the scene will be clear. Drivers should use other routes and be cautious in the area.

Please check back for updates.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users