GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes of US 29 are now back open according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Previous: A crash involving injuries currently has US 29 closed in both directions near Wilcox Street and McKnight Mill Road.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to the area of US 29 North near Joe Brown Drive in relation to the incident.

At this time, there is no time frame for when the highway will be back open.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

According to police, no further details are available at this time in regards to the incident.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users