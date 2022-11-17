All lanes of West Market Street closed after crash

A crash involving injuries closes West Market Street from Edwardia Street to Norwalk Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash involving injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro Thursday.

All lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Street to Norwalk Street are closed for an extended period.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful while traveling in the area or use an alternate route.

No additional information is available at this time.

