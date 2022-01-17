Caught on camera: Truck skates on ice, flips along I-77 in Charlotte

While crews were working to clear an accident on the northbound side of I-77 near Uptown, a driver lost control and flipped over after hitting ice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 are back open near Uptown Charlotte after two crashes in the same spot on both sides of the road.

Crews responded to a crash involving a truck on the northbound side of I-77 between Remount Road and I-277 around 4 a.m. Several other vehicles were involved. Medic said no one was hurt in the crash but the road was closed until around 7 a.m. while crews cleared the scene.

While first responders were tending to the first crash, a driver on the southbound side of I-77 lost control after apparently hitting ice and skated into the barrier and flipped over. That crash was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.

Transportation officials are asking people to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary due to the possibility of black ice following Sunday's winter storm. Charlotte saw its first measurable snow in over 1,100 days Sunday, as well as periods of sleet and freezing rain.

First responders were called to hundreds of accidents statewide Sunday, including an overturned truck on I-77 in Mooresville.