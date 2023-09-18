x
Local News

Alleghany County schools dismissed early and 'immediately' on Monday

Alleghany County Schools didn't say the reason for the urgent dismissal.
Credit: Alleghany County Schools Facebook
Alleghany County Schools

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — In a Facebook post, Alleghany County Schools said it was dismissing all schools early and "immediately" Monday morning. 

The district did not say why the dismissal was happening. 

The post stated, "We will be dismissing all schools early immediately. Parents can pick up car riders for AHS and Sparta at the football field and at Glade Creek Fire Department for Glade Creek. Piney Creek pickup will be at South Fork Church. Buses will also be running to take kids home. Thank you." 

We're working to find out what prompted the urgent dismissal. 

