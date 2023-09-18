Alleghany County schools dismissed early and 'immediately' on Monday

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — In a Facebook post, Alleghany County Schools said it was dismissing all schools early and "immediately" Monday morning.
The district did not say why the dismissal was happening.
The post stated, "We will be dismissing all schools early immediately. Parents can pick up car riders for AHS and Sparta at the football field and at Glade Creek Fire Department for Glade Creek. Piney Creek pickup will be at South Fork Church. Buses will also be running to take kids home. Thank you."
We're working to find out what prompted the urgent dismissal.