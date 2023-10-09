Allen's Dairy Treats closes after 53 years

Allen's Dairy Treats on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem is no more after the owner retired.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular ice cream shop is closed after more than a half-century in business.

Allen's Dairy Treats on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem is no more after the owner retired.

It first opened as a Dairy Queen franchise in 1969 then became Allen's Dairy Treats 25 years later until its closing.

The owner, 90-year-old Hal Allen, shut down his business late last week.

He said it was time for him to get some much-needed rest.

His love for his customers kept him going.

The announcement is getting a lot of love online.

Allen's daughter Debbie Allen Blalock said, "as for his reason for retiring, he said the toll it took on his body was too much for him. At 90 years of age, he just wants to get some much-needed rest. His love of the restaurant was primarily due to his love of his customers. He just loved talking to people and getting to know them. He may not have always known them by name, but always knew their faces, and a lot of times, he knew what their order would be before they told him."

Many people said they ate there as a child, made lifetime memories with family and friends, and wished Mr. Allen a happy retirement.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.