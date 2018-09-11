HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The aftermath of filing for bankruptcy for Heritage Home Group, a furniture company located in High Point, with other offices across the state, could mean hundreds of people losing their jobs in December.

A media spokesperson for the company said in an email Friday that the WARN period for the Thomasville and High Point facilities will expire December 2nd, 2018. The spokesperson clarified and said that means the end of employment. Until that point, the facilities will continue operations.

WARN notices are given to employees if there are plans for a mass layoff or a plant closing.

According to a past report, the company has about 190 employees in the High Point area, 775 employees in Lenoir and 450 in Hickory.

The company filed for bankruptcy in July and planned to sell of the furniture businesses under its umbrella.

© 2018 WFMY