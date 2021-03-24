Almost a quarter of Guilford County residents are at least partially vaccinated

As more vaccines are shipped to the county more appointments open up. It's getting easier to find a shot and more people are being vaccinated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since mid-December millions of North Carolinians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In Guilford County more than 124,000 people are partially vaccinated 64,000 are fully vaccinated. More than 23% of people who live in Guilford County have a dose of a shot.

Recently the state changed how they allocate doses. It all depends on the number of people who are not vaccinated in a county instead of the population. So is this good or bad for Guilford County?

Don Campbell, the Emergency Management Director, said it's a positive change. Because there are so many places to get a shot in Guilford County - the health department, private pharmacies, health care groups, the FEMA site - people, who don't live here, are coming and getting the county's doses. The new method makes it so actual residents get doses.

"But we have people traveling from all over the state to get those vaccines so being able to use that baseline based on the percentage of residents that are vaccinated really helps," Campbell said.

Guilford County got 1,000 more doses in the last two weeks but say they could use even more. Demand is still high for vaccines but appointments are* available and easier to come by.

"We are actually excited about the fact that our appointments aren't disappearing in 30 minutes online like they used to because it does help us make sure there's an equitable distribution of those apartments," Campbell said. "It's not as quite like trying to capture those rock concert tickets that you're trying to get real quickly and those who are the quickest on the mouse are able to get it."