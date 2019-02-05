GREENSBORO, N.C. — May just started, but the National Hurricane Center is already keeping a close eye on the tropics. An area of storms near the Bahamas could organize a bit more by the weekend as it nears the coast of the United States. Still, there's not much reason for concern here in the Carolinas.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas remain quite disorganized right now. However, it's noteworthy enough for the National Hurricane Center to note that there is about a 20% chance for it to form into a tropical storm in the coming days.

There's a low chance a tropical system could develop off the Southeast coast by the weekend.

WFMY News 2

The system is expected to move slowly closer to Florida on Friday and Saturday, and closer to the Carolinas on Saturday and Sunday. Odds of development are low, but scattered showers and storms are expected along the coastal areas either way.

Here in the Piedmont-Triad, we would not expect any impacts from this system. Instead, our rain chances for Saturday and Sunday are from an approaching cold front to our west.

Tropical systems aren't out of the question during the month of May. In fact, each of the last four years has seen a tropical system form before the official start of hurricane season, which is June 1st.

If this system were to develop it would be named Andrea.