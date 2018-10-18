GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- The best way to prepare for the Business 40 closure is to get your new commute ready now.

The NCDOT has come up with suggested routes and detours to take once construction finally begins.

Eastbound Business 40 Exits to Get to Downtown

Coming from the east, drivers will see these exits in this order:

Fifth Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

U.S. 52 (last exit before Business 40 stops)

Westbound Business 40 Exits to Get to Downtown

Coming from the west, drivers will see these exits in this order:

Cloverdale Avenue

Peters Creek Parkway (last exit before Business 40 stops)

Roads to Downtown

Drivers going into downtown can take these suggested roads:

From U.S. 52:

Research Parkway

Liberty Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

From Peters Creek Parkway:

Second Street

The NCDOT also recommends taking some of these routes now to know your way when the time comes. Whatever your commute time will be on those routes, factor in at least an additional 20 minutes for heavier traffic.

