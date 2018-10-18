GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- The best way to prepare for the Business 40 closure is to get your new commute ready now.
The NCDOT has come up with suggested routes and detours to take once construction finally begins.
Related: Business 40 Closing | Detours, Deadlines And Projects You Need To Know Now
Eastbound Business 40 Exits to Get to Downtown
Coming from the east, drivers will see these exits in this order:
Fifth Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
U.S. 52 (last exit before Business 40 stops)
Westbound Business 40 Exits to Get to Downtown
Coming from the west, drivers will see these exits in this order:
Cloverdale Avenue
Peters Creek Parkway (last exit before Business 40 stops)
Roads to Downtown
Drivers going into downtown can take these suggested roads:
From U.S. 52:
Research Parkway
Liberty Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
From Peters Creek Parkway:
Second Street
The NCDOT also recommends taking some of these routes now to know your way when the time comes. Whatever your commute time will be on those routes, factor in at least an additional 20 minutes for heavier traffic.