Amazon confirms new delivery station to open in Whitsett

Since August, we've known a new Amazon facility might be coming to Guilford County. Amazon confirmed the news on Monday.

Amazon is opening a new delivery station in Whitsett in 2021, the company confirmed Monday.

Amazon officials say the new facility will bring hundreds of full-time jobs paying a minimum of $15 per hour.

This makes the third Amazon delivery station in the Piedmont Triad and ninth delivery station in North Carolina.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of North Carolina with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities. This new delivery station represents Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers,” Ashley Lansdale, Amazon Spokesperson, said.

Amazon officials say the company has created more than 12,500 jobs in North Carolina since 2010 and invested more than $2.1 billion across the state.