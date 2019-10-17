COLFAX, North Carolina — It’s official! Amazon’s new delivery station has opened in Colfax.

Amazon officials said the 66,000 square-foot building already has hundreds of people hard at work. In October, WFMY News 2 discovered the Amazon site was coming to Colfax, North Carolina. The site is a delivery station, where packages are loaded onto vehicles for delivery.

The Colfax Amazon site is in addition to the larger Amazon fulfillment center in Kernersville. The delivery station is located on National Service Road, right off of Interstate 40 near the exit for Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Amazon is still hiring for full and parttime positions, paying up to $15 an hour. You can find out more about open positions, Amazon

