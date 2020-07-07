Amazon hiring another 1,000 employees for Kernersville location

The additional employees will help make up the 5,000 people Amazon plans to have work in the facility.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — If you're looking for a job with Amazon, you've got the opportunity in Kernersville.

The e-commerce giant is looking to hire a thousand new full-time workers at its upcoming fulfillment center. The center is at 1656 Old Greensboro Road in Kernersville.

Employees will work to package and ship items to customers across the country. According to Amazon, the facility will feature 5,000 full-time employees. The jobs will pay at least $15 an hour and include benefits.

Amazon also says it will be taking precautions to protect employees from the coronavirus. In a statement they said:

"We are doing everything we can to keep our employees as safe as possible as we prepare for the launch. In fact, across our operations, Amazon has invested more than $4 billion from June to April on COVID19 related safety measures. This includes spending more than $800 million dollars in the first half of this year on safety measures like temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves, and sanitation stations, to name a few. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to the health and safety of our employees, partners, and the customers we serve."