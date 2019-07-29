GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amazon is looking to fill 1,000 jobs for its new Kernersville fulfillment center set to open in 2020, and now job seekers have the chance to meet face-to-face with Amazon employers.

Triad Goodwill says Amazon will be the featured employer at its August Job Fair.

Amazon Looking for 'Customer-Obsessed' People to Work at Kernersville Fulfillment Center in 2020

The job fair is set for Thursday, August 15th, 12-4 p.m. at Greensboro Christian Church on 3232 Yanceyville Street in Greensboro.

Triad Goodwill says Amazon employers will be there to talk to job seekers about the application process for the new fulfillment center.

In addition to Amazon, Triad Goodwill is featuring other employers including UPS, Mountaire Farms, Greensboro Fire Department, BPR Properties, KDH Defense Systems, Box Board Products, Rhino Sports & Entertainment, Sodexo, Source Receivables Management and more.

There's no admission to attend. For more information or to sign up for free job training or computer classes, contact Triad Goodwill’s Greensboro Career Center at 336-544-5305.

MORE RELATED STORIES:

Amazon to train third of US workforce with technical skills

1,000 Jobs Coming To New Amazon Fulfillment Center In Kernersville

Amazon box birthday cake delivers a smile to NC woman



