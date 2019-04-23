COLFAX, N.C. — Amazon is moving another facility to the Triad.

A Guilford County register of deeds document shows Amazon and LARS RE, LLC have agreed on a lease. LARS RE, LLC is leasing its property at 7941 National Service Road in Colfax to Amazon. The address is right off of Interstate 40 near the exit for Piedmont Triad International Airport.

RELATED: Documents: Kernersville Rezones Property For Amazon Facility, FedEx

The lease was written as of April 16.

In November, it was confirmed Amazon was officially leasing land to build a 1-million square foot facility in Kernersville. The Planning Board for the Town of Kernersville approved a plan to rezone the area where the FedEx warehouse is located and where a future Amazon facility is in the works. It's not clear when the project will be done or how many jobs it might bring.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users