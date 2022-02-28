Amber Alert: 1-year-old Ayden Rippy missing in Winston-Salem

Police say he could be in a dark purple or burgundy Chrysler 200.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning for a missing child in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says Ayden Dupree Siler Rippy is a 20-month-old black male, approximately 20 inches tall, weighing 24 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

A picture of Ayden has not been released as of 2:30 a.m. Monday.

He could be in a vehicle that is a dark purple or burgundy Chrysler 200 that was last seen driving south away from the 3700 block of Ebert Road in Winston-Salem.

Police did not release any information about a possible abductor but say three black males were in the car when Ayden was last seen.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Winston-Salem Police Department immediately at (336) 773-7700, or call 911.