LUMBERTON, NC (WFMY) - The FBI says a $15,000 reward is being offered for information that helps investigators find Hania Aguilar and arrest her abductor.

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar on Monday morning, after investigators said she was forced into an SUV and taken from her Lumberton home.

Wednesday, the FBI and Lumberton Police sent out a photo of the car seen on surveillance video in Lumberton. The FBI says the picture was taken from video recorded minutes after Aguilar was taken.

The Ford Expedition linked to Hania Noelia Aguilar's kidnapping.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, FBI and local law enforcement encouraged anyone with information - no matter how big or small - to come forward.

FBI Investigators say Hania was outside her home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park just before 7 a.m. Monday. The teen was waiting for her family to come outside before going to school when a man dressed in black and a yellow bandana forced her into a relative's SUV parked in the driveway.

A neighbor called 911 at 6:54 a.m. and a relative went to get help. The FBI said Tuesday they are not ready to release the 911 call at this time in the investigation.

The man forced Hania into a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. The SUV has paint on the hood that's peeling and a Clemson sticker on the rear window. They were last seen traveling on Elizabethtown Road in the SUV.

Updated missing poster for Hania.

Tuesday morning, North Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers set up a road block canvas on Elizabethtown Road near the mobile home park and directed some drivers to a nearby area to talk to a detective. The troopers were attempting to identify people who may have seen something Monday to help with clues.

Hania is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

An updated photo of the stolen SUV involved in the Amber Alert case.

Hania's family is working with law enforcement and cooperating with investigators to help find her. The mother is asking whoever took Hania to please bring her back home.

If you see Hania or the green Expedition, you're asked to call 911. The Lumberton Police Department has set up a special tip line for information on Hania at 910-272-5871. The FBI created posters with information on Hania in english and spanish.

