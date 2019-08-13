The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has canceled the Amber Alert for both missing children out of Charlotte. The department sent out an email just after 10 a.m. Tuesday saying both were found.

The vehicle involved is a White 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with NC license tag: HCV-1629.

Police say the suspects took 1-year-old Aziyah Sana'a Garner, who was found safe early Tuesday morning. Several hours later, the Amber Alert for Dior Muhammad, 3, was canceled when she was located.

Police say there are two suspected abductors - Edward Silk Garner Sr., 35, and Edward Silk Garner Jr, 18. Police say at this time it's unknown what Garner Jr.'s role is in the abduction.

The two were previously last seen at 14227 Perugia Way in Charlotte.

