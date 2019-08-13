CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Amber Alert for a 3-year-old Charlotte girl who was allegedly abducted by her father was canceled after she was found Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD officers were called to a reported shooting at the Tryon Park at Rivergate apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the home, they found 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives said the suspect, 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr., took his children from the home. Garner was with his son, 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr., according to police. Police said that Garner Jr. is safe and unharmed after going to CMPD headquarters Tuesday morning.

Garner Sr. is described as 6-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a beard and goatee. Garner Jr. is described as 5-foot-8 with short, brown hair and brown eyes.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to CMPD, the initial investigation shows that the shooting was a domestic violence call. Detectives were called to the area to look for any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

