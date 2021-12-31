Amber Alert for missing teen girl out of Davidson County cancelled after teen found safe

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe was cancelled just after 4 p.m. Friday.
PREVIOUS STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Davidson County.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says Katelynn Joe Sharpe has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, white Vans tennis shoes, a salmon-colored bookbag and a WII console. The sheriff's office says she is possibly headed toward High Point in a silver Ford Taurus.
At this time, law enforcement has not provided any information about a suspected abductor.
If you have seen Katelynn, call 911 or dial *HP.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety lists certain guidelines that must be met before an AMBER Alert is issued:
- 17 years old or younger
- Believed to have been abducted
- Not taken by a parent (unless the child is in danger or not allowed to be with the child)
- Not believed to be a runaway or voluntarily missing
- Abduction has been reported to and investigated by a law enforcement agency
The U.S. Department of Justice reports the following guidelines must be met to issue an Amber Alert.
- There is reasonable belief by law enforcement an abduction has occurred.
- The abduction is of a child age 17 or younger.
- The law enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
- There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.
- The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.