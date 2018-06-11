LUMBERTON, NC (WFMY) - New details have been released in the case of Hania Noelia Aguilar, the 13-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped Monday morning in Lumberton and subject of an Amber Alert.

Hania was outside her home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park just before 7 a.m. according to the FBI. The teen was waiting for her family to come outside before going to school when a man dressed in black and a yellow bandana forced her into a relative's SUV parked in the driveway.

A neighbor called 911 at 6:54 a.m. and a relative went to get help.

The man forced Hania into a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. The SUV has paint on the hood that's peeling and a Clemson sticker on the rear window. They were last seen traveling on Elizabethtown Road in the SUV.

A green Ford Expedition similar to the one used in Hania Aguilar's kidnapping.

Tuesday morning, North Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers set up a road block canvas on Elizabethtown Road near the mobile home park and directed some drivers to a nearby area to talk to a detective. The troopers were attempting to identify people who may have seen something Monday to help with clues.

A road block canvas on Elizabethtown Road near Rosewood Mobile Home Park Tuesday morning. (FBI photo)

Hania is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans. The FBI will give more on the investigation and their efforts to find Hania at a news conference Tuesday afternoon at 3:30.

Hania's family is working with law enforcement and cooperating with investigators to help find her. The mother is asking whoever took Hania to please bring her back home.

If you see Hania or the green Expedition, you're asked to call 911. The Lumberton Police Department has set up a special tip line for information on Hania at 910-272-5871. The FBI created posters with information on Hania in english and spanish.

