FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Police believe Nevia Maihyanna Nixon was taken.

According to a release from NC Amber Alert, Nevia is described as 5'3, 170 pounds, with dyed red hair and hazel eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information about this abduction to call 911 or *HP.