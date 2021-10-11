Mom's message to person who took 1-year-old: 'Don't be irritated by his crying, he's just a baby'

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for Blaise Barnett.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a 1-year-old boy who was inside a family vehicle when it was stolen from an apartment complex in Clarkston, police said.

Blaise Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and was wrapped in a blanket when the gray 2002 Ford Explorer was taken from 1000 Montreal Road in Clarkston.

11Alive spoke to the boy's emotional mother who has a message for those responsible.

"We're not holding up too good, but we're trying," Deonna Bray said.

The 1-year-olds mother said the only message she has is to bring the baby home safely.

"If he's cold, just keep him warm. I know he's crying right now. Don't get upset at the crying. He's just a baby. He doesn't know what's going on. He doesn't know who you are. Don't get irritated. I beg you."

She said the family went grocery shopping. When the boy's dad brought the nephew inside and some of the groceries into the apartment, he came back outside 30 seconds later to find both the car with Blaise inside gone.

His great aunt, Shonetine Miller said that she knows everyone makes mistakes, but hopes those responsible will trust God.

"We do have compassion in our heart -- and we trust God that he will have some compassion and drop our nephew off to the safest location."

She added that no charges would be filed if they just bring him home.