CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for two children missing children: 1-year-old Aziyah Sana'a Garner and 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.

Sana has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black romper with a purple and blue flower onesie the last time she was seen.

Dior has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants and gray shirt when she was taken.

The vehicle they could be in is a White 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with NC license with tag: HCV-1629.

Police say there are two suspected abductors Edward Silk Garner Sr and Edward Silk Garner Jr. 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr. He has brown, short cut hair and brown eyes and has a beard with goatee. The second suspect is 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr.. He has short, brown hair and brown eyes. Police say at this time it's unknown what his role is in the abduction on his sisters.

Their current location is unknown, but the were last seen at 14227 Perugia Way in Charlotte.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at (800) 522-5437, 704-353-0890 or call 911 or *HP.

