Amber Alert for Asheboro 9-year-old canceled

The Asheboro Police Department was looking for 9-year-old Kinsley Paige Hooper.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story about the qualifications for an Amber Alert.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons canceled the Amber Alert for an Asheboro 9-year-old.

They issued an Amber Alert for Hooper just before 10 a.m. Monday,

Asheboro Police said Kinsley Paige Hooper was believed to be with Darrell Milton Boyd, Jr.

Police believed they left from 1019 Powhatan Avenue in Asheboro in a tan 2003 Buick Rendezvous CX MP, license plate number TKL3081. They said the car has a large cancer sticker on the back window.

Police believed they could be in the Stokes County area.

Again, the Center for Missing Persons said the Amber Alert is canceled at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at (336) 318-6927, or call 911 or* HP.

