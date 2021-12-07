Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old

Randolph County deputies believe Ava Lee Pierce was abducted by Roxanne Parson. She was last seen at 3777 Benny Lineberry Road.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriffs Office issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday morning as they search for a missing child, Ava Lee Pierce.

Deputies say Ava Lee Pierce is a 1-year-old white female, approximately 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds. She has brown hair, and blue eyes. She was wearing a white shirt with black pants. Ava has a birthmark on right side of abdomen.

Randolph County deputies believe Ava Lee Pierce was abducted by 34-year-old Roxanne Parson.

Parson is described as a white female. She's 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She has sores on her face

She was last seen at 3777 Benny Lineberry Road.

Detectives have not released a photo of either the missing child or suspect in this case.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911.

