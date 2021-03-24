Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old North Carolina girl

The Caldwell County Sheriff`s Office is looking for Medley Reese Ray who is believed to have been abducted and traveling with 21-year-old Austin Ryan Setzer.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: Police have not released their photos at this time.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Sheriff`s Office is looking for Medley Reese Ray who is believed to have been abducted and traveling with 21-year-old Austin Ryan Setzer. Police said they could be in a white BMW with black wheels. They were last seen traveling on Turner Road in Granite Falls on their way toward Lenoir.

Police said Setzer has a tattoo on his left arm. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Ray was last seen wearing a New York Yankees shirt and black and gray sweatpants with white shoes.