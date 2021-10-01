Have you seen this child? Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old North Carolina boy

CLAYTON, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Clayton.
The Clayton Police Department is looking for Dior Singleton who is believed to have been abducted and traveling with 31-year-old Camille Nechelle Singleton. Police describe Camille as 4 feet 11 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and possible face acne.
Investigators believe Dior could have been abducted from a location on Crawford Parkway.
Dior is described as 3 feet 0 inches tall with short hair and brown eyes.
Police said the two may be on the way to Arkansas, Virginia or Macon, Georgia.
If you have any information call Clayton police at (919) 553-0158.