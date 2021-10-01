Have you seen this child? Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old North Carolina boy

Investigators believe Dior Singleton could have been abducted from a location on Crawford Parkway in Clayton.

CLAYTON, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Clayton.

The Clayton Police Department is looking for Dior Singleton who is believed to have been abducted and traveling with 31-year-old Camille Nechelle Singleton. Police describe Camille as 4 feet 11 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and possible face acne.

Investigators believe Dior could have been abducted from a location on Crawford Parkway.

Dior is described as 3 feet 0 inches tall with short hair and brown eyes.

Police said the two may be on the way to Arkansas, Virginia or Macon, Georgia.