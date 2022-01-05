Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in Sanford

Riley Harper Bockes, 3, is about 2 feet and 8 inches tall. She weighs 30 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

SANFORD, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said an Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Sanford girl after WNCN reported the mother was found dead.

Riley Harper Bockes, 3, is about 2 feet and 8 inches tall. She weighs 30 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she was taken from Lee Avenue in Sanford. She’s believed to be in a burgundy 2013 Toyota Avalon with NC license tag number TJC1491.

Police said she’s also believed to be with Brent James Bockes, 50, who has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across his stomach, and a tattoo on the upper right arm.

Police have not released their photos at this time.