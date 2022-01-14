Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy

Police said Andrake Zacharich Paulk is 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

DURHAM, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old boy in Durham.

Police said Andrake Zacharich Paulk is 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Police said he’s believed to be with Ta'Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk, 18, who has orange and black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and 7 inches and weighs 235 pounds. They’re looking for a white 2020 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number HJK3628.