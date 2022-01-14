Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy

DURHAM, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old boy in Durham.
Police said Andrake Zacharich Paulk is 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.
Police said he’s believed to be with Ta'Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk, 18, who has orange and black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and 7 inches and weighs 235 pounds. They’re looking for a white 2020 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number HJK3628.
Police have not released photos of the missing boy or the accused abductor at this time or any more details including the circumstances around the Amber Alert.