FOUND: Deputies find teenage girl from Stanly County

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in searching for Stephanie Morton who is a 16-year-old last seen at South Stanly High School.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — The Stanly County Sheriff's Office said a missing 16-year-old is safe after leaving school with an unknown man.

Deputies did not say where or how she was found but did say the investigation spanned numerous agencies, states, dozens of law enforcement officers, and telecommunications.

No word yet on any charges.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Stanly County Sheriff's Office immediately at (704) 985-0656, or call 911 or* HP.

