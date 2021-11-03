Amber Alert issued for two children, deputies also looking for their alleged abductor

Allegedly, there is 1 abductor, Amanda J. Redman. The children were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Road in Statesville, traveling to Augusta, GA.

An amber alert has been issued for 2 missing children. The Iredell County Sheriff`s Office is searching for Easton G. Redmon and Annsleigh R. Redmon.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff`s Office, Easton G Redmon is 4-years-old, 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink/blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Deputies are also searching for Annsleigh R Redmon, she is 2-years-old, 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphics and cream-colored pants.

Allegedly, there is 1 abductor, Amanda J. Redman. Deputies said Amanda J. Redman is described as a 25-year-old, White, female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings, and brown boots.

According to deputies, the children were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Road in Statesville, traveling to Augusta, GA. The vehicle they are believed to be in is a Gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with NC license tag number HAD-6654, deputies said.