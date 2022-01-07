Amber Alert for missing Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing boy last seen in Jacksonville, NC.
Police say 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christiansen went missing around 7 p.m. Thursday.
He was last seen near the Holiday City Mobile Park in Jacksonville.
No details on a possible suspect in the case or why an Amber Alert was issued were released by investigators.
Amari has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing a dark navy coat, long sleeve black shirt with the words "Game On", blue sweat pants with sharks and black sneakers.
He may also be carrying a Power Ranger backpack and lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol.
Law enforcement are actively searching for Amari and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
You can contact JPD Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414 or kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)