Amber Alert for missing Jacksonville boy

6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christiansen went missing in Jacksonville, NC Thursday night. No information about a possible suspect has been released.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing boy last seen in Jacksonville, NC.

Police say 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christiansen went missing around 7 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen near the Holiday City Mobile Park in Jacksonville.

No details on a possible suspect in the case or why an Amber Alert was issued were released by investigators.

Amari has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark navy coat, long sleeve black shirt with the words "Game On", blue sweat pants with sharks and black sneakers.

He may also be carrying a Power Ranger backpack and lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

Law enforcement are actively searching for Amari and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

You can contact JPD Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414 or kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.